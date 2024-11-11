Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 63% YoY to ₹2,374 crore, NII up 4% to ₹5,986 crore

Bank of India profit jumps 63 pc to 2,374 cr in Sept quarter.

PTI
Published11 Nov 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises
Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises(Bloomberg)

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI)- Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported a 63 per cent jump in net profit to 2,374 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, on higher non-interest income.

The public sector bank had a net profit of 1,458 crore in the quarter ended in September 2023.

 

Also Read | Q2 Results: 44% of companies missed net profit expectations: JM Financial

Total income increased to 19,872 crore in the July-September quarter of current fiscal, from 16,659 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

 

Also Read | NMDC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 17% to ₹1,196 crore; approves bonus shares

Net interest income (NII) increased by 4 per cent YoY to 5,986 crore for Q2FY25 against 5,740 crore in the year ago period. Non-interest income jumped 49 per cent YoY to 2,518 crore during the quarter under review, against 1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

 

Also Read | SBI Q2 Results: Net profit rises 28% YoY to ₹18,331.4 crore; 6 key highlights

Net non performing assets (NPA) declined by 29 per cent YoY from 7,978 crore in September 2023 to 5,649 crore in September 2024.

Bank of India shares closed at 112.25 , up 0.63 per cent over previous close on BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 06:19 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 63% YoY to ₹2,374 crore, NII up 4% to ₹5,986 crore

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    NTPC share price

    392.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -5.25 (-1.32%)

    Tata Motors share price

    804.75
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.95 (-0.12%)

    ICICI Bank share price

    1,269.15
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    9.8 (0.78%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.95
    03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -2.6 (-1.76%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    572.25
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    3.4 (0.6%)

    Federal Bank share price

    207.75
    03:51 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    1 (0.48%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    729.45
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.6 (-0.49%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,349.95
    03:29 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -637.85 (-1.33%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,542.65
    03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -226.6 (-8.18%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,890.15
    03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -165.65 (-8.06%)

    UPL share price

    515.10
    03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -42.5 (-7.62%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    439.55
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Biocon share price

    348.85
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    27.6 (8.59%)

    Borosil Renewables share price

    503.10
    03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    37.5 (8.05%)

    ITI share price

    327.40
    03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    23.8 (7.84%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    481.60
    03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    32.15 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,775.00-600.00
      Chennai
      78,781.00-600.00
      Delhi
      78,933.00-600.00
      Kolkata
      78,785.00-600.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.