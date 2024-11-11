Bank of India profit jumps 63 pc to ₹ 2,374 cr in Sept quarter.

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI)- Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported a 63 per cent jump in net profit to ₹2,374 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, on higher non-interest income.

The public sector bank had a net profit of ₹1,458 crore in the quarter ended in September 2023.

Total income increased to ₹19,872 crore in the July-September quarter of current fiscal, from ₹16,659 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 4 per cent YoY to ₹5,986 crore for Q2FY25 against ₹5,740 crore in the year ago period. Non-interest income jumped 49 per cent YoY to ₹2,518 crore during the quarter under review, against ₹1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net non performing assets (NPA) declined by 29 per cent YoY from ₹7,978 crore in September 2023 to ₹5,649 crore in September 2024.