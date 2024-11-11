Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 63% YoY to 2,374 crore, NII up 4% to 5,986 crore

Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises 63% YoY to ₹2,374 crore, NII up 4% to ₹5,986 crore

PTI

Bank of India profit jumps 63 pc to 2,374 cr in Sept quarter.

Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit rises

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI)- Bank of India (BoI) on Monday reported a 63 per cent jump in net profit to 2,374 crore for the second quarter ended on September 30, 2024, on higher non-interest income.

The public sector bank had a net profit of 1,458 crore in the quarter ended in September 2023.

Total income increased to 19,872 crore in the July-September quarter of current fiscal, from 16,659 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 4 per cent YoY to 5,986 crore for Q2FY25 against 5,740 crore in the year ago period. Non-interest income jumped 49 per cent YoY to 2,518 crore during the quarter under review, against 1,688 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Net non performing assets (NPA) declined by 29 per cent YoY from 7,978 crore in September 2023 to 5,649 crore in September 2024.

Bank of India shares closed at 112.25 , up 0.63 per cent over previous close on BSE.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.