Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit surges 52% to ₹1,458 crore; NII up 13%
The public sector lender's net interest income stood at ₹5,740 crore in Q2FY24, improving by 13 percent as against ₹5,083 crore reported in the year-ago period.
Bank of India on November 4 reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,458 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is higher by 52 percent as against ₹960 crore reported in the year-ago period.
