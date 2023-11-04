Bank of India Q2 results: Net profit surges 52% to 1,458 crore; NII up 13%

Bank of India on November 4 reported a standalone net profit of ₹1,458 crore in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023-24 (Q2FY24), which is higher by 52 percent as against ₹960 crore reported in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sequentially, the net profit dropped by 6 percent from ₹1,551 crore reported in the quarter ending June 2023.

The public sector lender's net interest income (NII) stood at ₹5,740 crore in Q2FY24, improving by 13 percent as against ₹5,083 crore reported in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

The non-interest income increased by 19 percent on-year to ₹1,688 crore from ₹1,417 crore in Q2FY23.

The bank's operating profit during the second quarter came in at ₹3,756 crore, higher by 11 percent from ₹3,374 crore in the year-ago period.

The asset quality improved sequentially, as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined 8.28 percent quarter-on-quarter from ₹34,582 crore in June 2023 to ₹31,719 crore in September 2023.

The net NPA at the end of Q2FY24 stood at ₹7,978 crore, down by 1.73 percent as compared to ₹8,119 crore in the preceding quarter.

The gross NPA ratio improved by 83 basis points in Q2FY24 to 5.84 percent from 6.67 percent in the first quarter of the current fiscal. The net NPA ratio improved by 11 bps to 1.54 percent in the second quarter, as compared to 1.65 percent in June 2023.

As on September 30, 2023, the bank's total capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) was at 15.63 percent, marginally higher as compared to 15.60 percent at the end of the preceding quarter.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)

