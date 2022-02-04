OPEN APP
Bank of India Q3 profit surges 90% to 1,027 cr
Bank of India's standalone net profit jumped by 90% year-on-year, which went up from 541 crore in the third quarter of last year to 1,027 crore for Q3FY22.

Operating profit of the lender during the reporting period stood at 2,096 cr as against 2,665 crore in Q3FY21.

Net Interest Income (NII), the difference between income earned from interest and payed out, fell 8% to 3,408 crore for the third quarter as compared to 3,739 crore reported in Q3FY21.

Meanwhile, non-Interest Income came in at 1,835 crore for Q3FY22.

On Friday, Bank of India shares were trading lower by 2.48% at 57 apiece on NSE.

Other highlights of Bank of India's Q3 results

- NIM (Global) stood at 2.27% and NIM (Domestic) at 2.51% in Q3FY22.

- Return on Assets (RoA) stood at 0.51% in Q3FY22, which improved from 0.28% in Q3FY21.

- Yield on Advances (Global) stood at 7.02% in Q3FY22 against 7.67% in Q3FY21.

- Cost of Deposits (Global) improved to 3.75% in Q3FY22 from 4.03% in Q3FY21.

- Slippage ratio stood at 0.47% and Credit Cost at 0.71%

- Gross NPA declined by 8.97% QoQ from 50,270 Cr in Sep’21 to 45,760 Cr in Dec’21.

- Net NPA stood at 10,708 Cr in Dec’21 against 10,576 Cr in Sep’21.

- GNPA ratio improved to 10.46% in Dec’21 from 12.00% in Sep’21.

- Net NPA ratio improved to 2.66% in Dec’21 from 2.79% in Sep’21.

- Provision Coverage Ratio (PCR) stood at 86.86% in Dec’21 against 87.81% in Sep’21

