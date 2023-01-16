Bank of Maharashtra posted 138% growth in PAT, stock rallies over 4%2 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 06:24 PM IST
The public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has released its Q3FY23 earnings today. The bank's net profit grew by 138.76% YoY to ₹775 crore in Q3FY23 from ₹325 crore in Q3FY22. On a Q-o-Q sequential basis, the same is up 44.85%. As compared to Q3FY22, the bank's operating profit increased by 35.94% YoY to ₹1,580 crore for Q3FY23 from ₹1,162 crore. On a QoQ basis, the same has improved by 8.10%.