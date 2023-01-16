Bank of Maharashtra posted 138% growth in PAT, stock rallies over 4%

According to the lender, Gross NPA dropped from 4.73% on December 31, 2021, to 2.94% on December 31, 2022 and the same was 3.40% as on September 30, 2022. Net NPA decreased from 1.24% on December 31, 2021, to 0.47% on December 31, 2022 and the same was 0.68% in Q2FY23. The provision coverage ratio increased from 93.77% on December 31, 2021, to 97.18% on December 31, 2022. The percentage remained at 96.06% as of September 30, 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the bank has a cumulative Covid-19 provision of ₹1,200 crore.

