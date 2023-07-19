Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 95% YoY to ₹882 crore; asset quality improves1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Bank of Maharashtra's net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 rose 38.8% to ₹2,339.7 crore from ₹1,685.7 crore, YoY.
Bank of Maharashtra, the state-run lender, reported a standalone net profit of ₹882.08 crore in the first quarter of FY24, recording a sharp growth of 95.2% from ₹451.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
