Bank of Maharashtra Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 95% YoY to ₹882 crore; asset quality improves

 1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:05 PM IST Ankit Gohel

Bank of Maharashtra's net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q1FY24 rose 38.8% to ₹2,339.7 crore from ₹1,685.7 crore, YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra's pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter under review jumped 55% to 1,863.22 crore from 1,201.76, YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra, the state-run lender, reported a standalone net profit of 882.08 crore in the first quarter of FY24, recording a sharp growth of 95.2% from 451.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. 

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter under review jumped 55% to 1,863.22 crore from 1,201.76, YoY.

Other income of the bank rose 98.5% to 628.84 crore from 316.85 crore, YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra’s provisions and contingencies in Q1FY24 were at 776.11 crore as against 548.41 crore, YoY, and against 944.75 crore, QoQ.

Also Read: Infosys Q1 Result Preview: Expect softer revenue, margins; here's what to watch out for

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) at the end of June 2023 quarter declined by 19 bps to 2.28% from 2.47%, while Net NPA eased to 0.24% from 0.25%, QoQ.

On an absolute basis, Gross NPA fell 7.55% to 4,006.73 cr from 4,334 crore, QoQ. Net NPA decreased 4.89% to 413.87 crore from 435.18 crore, sequentially.

The public sector lender’s Capital Adequacy Ratio in Q1FY24 was at 18.07% versus 16.15%, YoY, and versus 18.14%, QoQ.

The Provision Coverage Ratio as on June 30, 2023, was 98.37%.

Bank of Maharashtra share price has gained 9% this year, while the stock has rallied 97% in the last one year period. 

At 1:00 PM, the shares of Bank of Maharashtra were trading 5.30% higher at 33.17 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST
