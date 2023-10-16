Bank of Maharashtra Q2 Results: Net profit surges 72% on year to 919.8 crore

Bank of Maharashtra reports Q2 net profit of ₹919.8 crore, up 72% YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra, the state-run lender, reported a standalone net profit of ₹919.8 crore in the second quarter of FY24, recording a sharp growth of 72% from ₹535.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest expended, during Q2FY24 rose 28.9% to ₹2,432 crore from ₹1,887 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) during the quarter under review jumped 31.4% to ₹1,920.4 crore from ₹1,461.9, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bank of Maharashtra's other income rose 33% to ₹667.6 crore from ₹502.3 crore, YoY.

Bank of Maharashtra’s provisions and contingencies for the quarter ended September was at ₹984.79 crore as against 579.27 crore, YoY, and against ₹776.11 crore, QoQ.

Asset quality of the bank improved sequentially. Gross non-performing assets (NPA) at the end of September 2023 quarter declined by 9 basis points to 2.19% from 2.28%, while Net NPA eased to 0.23% from 0.24%, QoQ.

On an absolute basis, Gross NPA marginally rose 0.3% to ₹4,017 crore from ₹4,006.7 crore, QoQ. Net NPA decreased 0.8% to ₹410.5 crore from ₹414 crore, sequentially.

The public sector lender’s Capital Adequacy Ratio in Q2FY24 was at 17.61% versus 16.71%, YoY, and versus 18.07%, QoQ. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Provision Coverage Ratio as on September 30, 2023, was 98.40%.

Bank of Maharashtra share price rose over 2% and at 15:02 IST, Bank of Maharashtra shares were trading at ₹47.44 apiece on BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to technical analysts, they are seeing volume activity in the counter with its earnings however price-wise we are not seeing any major traction. Overall, trend is positive and can consider buying on dips. 44 is the support whereas 51 is resistance.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

