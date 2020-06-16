Bank of Maharashtra's Q4 profit falls 20% to 57.57 crore

State owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a drop of 20.46% in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to the same period last year, on account of higher provisioning.

State owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a drop of 20.46% in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to the same period last year, on account of higher provisioning.

The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Provisions during the quarter more than doubled to ₹910.11 crore from ₹414.79 crore in the year-ago quarter. In October-December, the bank had set aside ₹917.42 crore in provisions.

Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 2.26% to ₹1022.50 crore for the March quarter from ₹999.93 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, stood at 12.81% in the March quarter compared with 16.77% in the December quarter and 16.40% in the year-ago quarter.

After provisions, the bank's net NPA stood at 4.77% against 5.46% during October-December and 5.52% in the year-ago quarter.

Shares of the bank rose 0.27% to close at ₹11.31 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex gained 1.13% to close at 33,605.22 points

Topics Bank of Maharashtra