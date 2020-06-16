Bank of Maharashtra's Q4 profit falls 20% to 57.57 crore

Bank of Maharashtra's Q4 profit falls 20% to ₹57.57 crore1 min read . 08:16 PM IST
The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period.
State owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a drop of 20.46% in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to the same period last year, on account of higher provisioning.
State owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a drop of 20.46% in its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March, compared to the same period last year, on account of higher provisioning.
The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period.
The bank posted a net profit of ₹57.57 crore for the quarter ended March from ₹72.38 crore in the year-ago period.
Provisions during the quarter more than doubled to ₹910.11 crore from ₹414.79 crore in the year-ago quarter. In October-December, the bank had set aside ₹917.42 crore in provisions.
Net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 2.26% to ₹1022.50 crore for the March quarter from ₹999.93 crore for the corresponding quarter last year.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs), as a percentage of total advances, stood at 12.81% in the March quarter compared with 16.77% in the December quarter and 16.40% in the year-ago quarter.
After provisions, the bank's net NPA stood at 4.77% against 5.46% during October-December and 5.52% in the year-ago quarter.
Shares of the bank rose 0.27% to close at ₹11.31 apiece, while the benchmark Sensex gained 1.13% to close at 33,605.22 points
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated