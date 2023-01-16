Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Bank of Maharashtra shares surged more than 8.7% as Q3 PAT more than doubled to Rs775 crore

Bank of Maharashtra shares surged more than 8.7% as Q3 PAT more than doubled to Rs775 crore

1 min read . 07:04 PM ISTMayur Bhalerao
Share of Bank of Maharashtra ended 4.26% higher at Rs33.05 apiece on the NSE.

  • The bank's interest income increased by 26% year-on-year to 4,129 crore, while expenses increased at a lower rate, resulting in a significant increase in net profit

MUMBAI :The stock of the state-owned Bank of Maharashtra rose as much as 8.7% to 34.45 apiece on Monday, after the bank reported a more than double-digit increase in its standalone profit after tax to 775 crore and an improvement in its non-performing asset ratio during Oct-Dec, according to an exchange filing. 

The bank's net profit increased to 775 crore, up by 138.76% on year. The bank's interest income increased by 26% year on year to 4129 crore, while expenses increased at a lower rate, resulting in a significant increase in net profit, according to the press release. 

The percentage of gross non-performing assets decreased from 4.73% in December 2021 to 2.94% in December 2022. As of December 2022, the ratio of net non-performing assets decreased from 1.24% in Dec 2021 to 0.47% in Dec 2022. 

At the end of December 2022, the bank recorded a 21.67% growth in gross advances, at 156,962 crore. The bank's total deposits increased by 11.69% on the year to 208,436 crore.

According to a press release, the total Basel III Capital adequacy ratio improved to 17.53% for Q3FY23, with a common equity tier 1 ratio of 13.47%. 

As of December 2022, the Bank's Provision Coverage Ratio increased to 97.18% from 93.77% in December 2021. The percentage remained 96.06% from September 2022. As of December 31, 2022, the bank has a cumulative Covid-19 provision of 1,200 crore. 

Share of Bank of Maharashtra ended 4.26% higher at 33.05 apiece on the NSE. 

