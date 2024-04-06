Banking sector Q4 preview: PSU Banks to continue to post better earnings growth than private banks, says Elara
Among our coverage universe, we expect PSU banks to report better earnings growth than private ones, led by lower credit cost. We expect earnings discussions to be dominated by NIM and growth outcome, says Elara Capital
The fourth quarter of FY24 (Q4 FY24) is likely to be relatively soft for the banking sector mainly due to net interest margin (NIM) pressure, steady loan growth but softer deposit growth and cost pressures with the impending impact of wage hikes & pension provision, according to a report by brokerage firm Elara Capital.