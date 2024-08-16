Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 results : profit at ₹3.12Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.84% YoY

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Bannari Amman Spinning Mills declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a notable decrease in revenue by 19.84% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹3.12 crore for the quarter, a significant improvement from the ₹4.79 crore loss recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 13.05%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a substantial decrease of 52.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, operating income experienced a sharp rise of 81.23% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 131.57% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.39, marking a decline of 87.33% year-over-year. Despite these mixed financial metrics, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a return of 1.04% over the past week, 13.81% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 16.8%.
Currently, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills holds a market capitalization of ₹360.35 crore. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹62.64 and a 52-week low of ₹37.5, reflecting its trading range over the past year.
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|215.86
|248.25
|-13.05%
|269.27
|-19.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.03
|18.43
|+8.65%
|41.9
|-52.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.44
|7.43
|-13.25%
|9.3
|-30.71%
|Total Operating Expense
|218.96
|264.79
|-17.31%
|259.43
|-15.6%
|Operating Income
|-3.11
|-16.55
|+81.23%
|9.84
|-131.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.52
|-12.26
|-18.41%
|-5.07
|-186.24%
|Net Income
|3.12
|-12.83
|+124.32%
|-4.79
|+165.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-1.39
|-1.51
|+8.3%
|-0.74
|-87.33%
