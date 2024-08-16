Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 results : profit at ₹3.12Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.84% YoY

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Bannari Amman Spinning Mills declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a notable decrease in revenue by 19.84% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of ₹3.12 crore for the quarter, a significant improvement from the ₹4.79 crore loss recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 13.05%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a substantial decrease of 52.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, operating income experienced a sharp rise of 81.23% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 131.57% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹-1.39, marking a decline of 87.33% year-over-year. Despite these mixed financial metrics, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a return of 1.04% over the past week, 13.81% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 16.8%.

Currently, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills holds a market capitalization of ₹360.35 crore. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of ₹62.64 and a 52-week low of ₹37.5, reflecting its trading range over the past year.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 215.86 248.25 -13.05% 269.27 -19.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.03 18.43 +8.65% 41.9 -52.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.44 7.43 -13.25% 9.3 -30.71% Total Operating Expense 218.96 264.79 -17.31% 259.43 -15.6% Operating Income -3.11 -16.55 +81.23% 9.84 -131.57% Net Income Before Taxes -14.52 -12.26 -18.41% -5.07 -186.24% Net Income 3.12 -12.83 +124.32% -4.79 +165.17% Diluted Normalized EPS -1.39 -1.51 +8.3% -0.74 -87.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.12Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹215.86Cr

