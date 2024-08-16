Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 results : profit at 3.12Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.84% YoY

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 results : profit at ₹3.12Cr, Revenue decreased by 19.84% YoY

Livemint

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 results : Revenue decreased by 19.84% YoY & profit at 3.12Cr

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 Results Live : Bannari Amman Spinning Mills declared their Q1 results on 14 August 2024, revealing a notable decrease in revenue by 19.84% year-over-year. The company reported a profit of 3.12 crore for the quarter, a significant improvement from the 4.79 crore loss recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Compared to the previous quarter, revenue saw a decline of 13.05%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8.65% quarter-over-quarter but showed a substantial decrease of 52.2% year-over-year. Meanwhile, operating income experienced a sharp rise of 81.23% quarter-over-quarter but decreased by 131.57% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at -1.39, marking a decline of 87.33% year-over-year. Despite these mixed financial metrics, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills has shown resilience in the stock market, delivering a return of 1.04% over the past week, 13.81% over the last six months, and a year-to-date return of 16.8%.

Currently, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills holds a market capitalization of 360.35 crore. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of 62.64 and a 52-week low of 37.5, reflecting its trading range over the past year.

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue215.86248.25-13.05%269.27-19.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.0318.43+8.65%41.9-52.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.447.43-13.25%9.3-30.71%
Total Operating Expense218.96264.79-17.31%259.43-15.6%
Operating Income-3.11-16.55+81.23%9.84-131.57%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.52-12.26-18.41%-5.07-186.24%
Net Income3.12-12.83+124.32%-4.79+165.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS-1.39-1.51+8.3%-0.74-87.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.12Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹215.86Cr

