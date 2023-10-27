Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 81.27% YOY

Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 17.66% & the profit increased by 81.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.29% and the profit increased by 259.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.43% q-o-q & increased by 8.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 165.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹38.93 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 81.32% Y-o-Y.

Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, -8.87% return in last 6 months and -8.28% YTD return.

Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of ₹3212.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3194 & ₹2532.1 respectively.

Bannari Amman Sugars Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 600.13 430.86 +39.29% 510.06 +17.66% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 35.84 34.32 +4.43% 33.11 +8.24% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.36 14.13 +1.64% 18.73 -23.36% Total Operating Expense 522.11 401.46 +30.05% 460.59 +13.36% Operating Income 78.03 29.4 +165.43% 49.48 +57.7% Net Income Before Taxes 72.61 20.4 +255.87% 37.99 +91.14% Net Income 48.81 13.59 +259.14% 26.93 +81.27% Diluted Normalized EPS 38.93 10.84 +259.13% 21.47 +81.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹48.81Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹600.13Cr

