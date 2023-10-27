Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 81.27% YOY
Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 17.66% & the profit increased by 81.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.29% and the profit increased by 259.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.43% q-o-q & increased by 8.24% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 165.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.7% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹38.93 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 81.32% Y-o-Y.
Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, -8.87% return in last 6 months and -8.28% YTD return.
Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of ₹3212.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3194 & ₹2532.1 respectively.
Bannari Amman Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|600.13
|430.86
|+39.29%
|510.06
|+17.66%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|35.84
|34.32
|+4.43%
|33.11
|+8.24%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.36
|14.13
|+1.64%
|18.73
|-23.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|522.11
|401.46
|+30.05%
|460.59
|+13.36%
|Operating Income
|78.03
|29.4
|+165.43%
|49.48
|+57.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|72.61
|20.4
|+255.87%
|37.99
|+91.14%
|Net Income
|48.81
|13.59
|+259.14%
|26.93
|+81.27%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|38.93
|10.84
|+259.13%
|21.47
|+81.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹48.81Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹600.13Cr
