Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 81.27% YOY

Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 81.27% YOY

Livemint

Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 17.66% YoY & profit increased by 81.27% YoY

Bannari Amman Sugars Q2 FY24 Results

Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 17.66% & the profit increased by 81.27% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 39.29% and the profit increased by 259.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 4.43% q-o-q & increased by 8.24% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 165.43% q-o-q & increased by 57.7% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 38.93 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 81.32% Y-o-Y.

Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered -3.04% return in the last 1 week, -8.87% return in last 6 months and -8.28% YTD return.

Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of 3212.67 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3194 & 2532.1 respectively.

Bannari Amman Sugars Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue600.13430.86+39.29%510.06+17.66%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total35.8434.32+4.43%33.11+8.24%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.3614.13+1.64%18.73-23.36%
Total Operating Expense522.11401.46+30.05%460.59+13.36%
Operating Income78.0329.4+165.43%49.48+57.7%
Net Income Before Taxes72.6120.4+255.87%37.99+91.14%
Net Income48.8113.59+259.14%26.93+81.27%
Diluted Normalized EPS38.9310.84+259.13%21.47+81.32%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹48.81Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹600.13Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
