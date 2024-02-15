Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.61% YOY

Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.61% YOY

Livemint

Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 17.61% YoY & profit increasedby 66.61% YoY

Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 66.61% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28% and the profit increased by 39.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.66% q-o-q & increased by 32.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 54.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.

Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered 4.13% return in the last 1 week, -8.56% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return.

Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of 3099.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 2970.35 & 2345 respectively.

Bannari Amman Sugars Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue768.17600.13+28%932.36-17.61%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total38.5835.84+7.65%37.13+3.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.4114.36+0.39%18.79-23.31%
Total Operating Expense663.1522.11+27%853.33-22.29%
Operating Income105.0778.03+34.66%79.03+32.95%
Net Income Before Taxes99.7472.61+37.36%67.68+47.36%
Net Income68.0748.81+39.44%40.85+66.61%
Diluted Normalized EPS54.2838.93+39.43%32.58+66.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹68.07Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹768.17Cr

