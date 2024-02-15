Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.61% YOY

Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 66.61% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28% and the profit increased by 39.44%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.66% q-o-q & increased by 32.95% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹54.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.
Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered 4.13% return in the last 1 week, -8.56% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return.
Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of ₹3099.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2970.35 & ₹2345 respectively.
Bannari Amman Sugars Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|768.17
|600.13
|+28%
|932.36
|-17.61%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|38.58
|35.84
|+7.65%
|37.13
|+3.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.41
|14.36
|+0.39%
|18.79
|-23.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|663.1
|522.11
|+27%
|853.33
|-22.29%
|Operating Income
|105.07
|78.03
|+34.66%
|79.03
|+32.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|99.74
|72.61
|+37.36%
|67.68
|+47.36%
|Net Income
|68.07
|48.81
|+39.44%
|40.85
|+66.61%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|54.28
|38.93
|+39.43%
|32.58
|+66.61%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹68.07Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹768.17Cr
