Bannari Amman Sugars Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 66.61% YOY

Bannari Amman Sugars declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 17.61% & the profit increased by 66.61% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 28% and the profit increased by 39.44%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.65% q-o-q & increased by 3.91% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 34.66% q-o-q & increased by 32.95% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹54.28 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 66.61% Y-o-Y.

Bannari Amman Sugars has delivered 4.13% return in the last 1 week, -8.56% return in last 6 months and -3.32% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Bannari Amman Sugars has a market cap of ₹3099.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹2970.35 & ₹2345 respectively.

Bannari Amman Sugars Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 768.17 600.13 +28% 932.36 -17.61% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 38.58 35.84 +7.65% 37.13 +3.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.41 14.36 +0.39% 18.79 -23.31% Total Operating Expense 663.1 522.11 +27% 853.33 -22.29% Operating Income 105.07 78.03 +34.66% 79.03 +32.95% Net Income Before Taxes 99.74 72.61 +37.36% 67.68 +47.36% Net Income 68.07 48.81 +39.44% 40.85 +66.61% Diluted Normalized EPS 54.28 38.93 +39.43% 32.58 +66.61%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹68.07Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹768.17Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!