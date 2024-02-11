Bansal Roofing Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.9% YoY

Bansal Roofing Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.39% & the profit decreased by 11.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 6.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 34.6% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 19.49% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11.94% Y-o-Y.
Bansal Roofing Products has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, -4.6% return in the last 6 months, and 4.14% YTD return.
Currently, Bansal Roofing Products has a market cap of ₹128.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹129 & ₹54 respectively.
Bansal Roofing Products Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|25.66
|26.92
|-4.68%
|22.43
|+14.39%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.84
|0.76
|+10.38%
|0.63
|+34.6%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.34
|0.31
|+10.04%
|0.24
|+44.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|24.53
|25.74
|-4.71%
|21.03
|+16.65%
|Operating Income
|1.13
|1.18
|-4.12%
|1.4
|-19.49%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1.06
|1.08
|-1.34%
|1.31
|-19.03%
|Net Income
|0.77
|0.83
|-6.8%
|0.88
|-11.9%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.59
|0.63
|-6.35%
|0.67
|-11.94%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0.77Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹25.66Cr
