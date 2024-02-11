Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bansal Roofing Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.9% YoY

Bansal Roofing Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.39% & the profit decreased by 11.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 6.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 34.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 19.49% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11.94% Y-o-Y.

Bansal Roofing Products has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, -4.6% return in the last 6 months, and 4.14% YTD return.

Currently, Bansal Roofing Products has a market cap of 128.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 129 & 54 respectively.

Bansal Roofing Products Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue25.6626.92-4.68%22.43+14.39%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.840.76+10.38%0.63+34.6%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.340.31+10.04%0.24+44.4%
Total Operating Expense24.5325.74-4.71%21.03+16.65%
Operating Income1.131.18-4.12%1.4-19.49%
Net Income Before Taxes1.061.08-1.34%1.31-19.03%
Net Income0.770.83-6.8%0.88-11.9%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.590.63-6.35%0.67-11.94%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.77Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹25.66Cr

