Bansal Roofing Products Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 11.9% YoY

Bansal Roofing Products declared their Q3 FY24 results on 08 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.39% & the profit decreased by 11.9% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 4.68% and the profit decreased by 6.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.38% q-o-q & increased by 34.6% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.12% q-o-q & decreased by 19.49% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.59 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 11.94% Y-o-Y.

Bansal Roofing Products has delivered -11.88% return in the last 1 week, -4.6% return in the last 6 months, and 4.14% YTD return.

Currently, Bansal Roofing Products has a market cap of ₹128.42 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹129 & ₹54 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bansal Roofing Products Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 25.66 26.92 -4.68% 22.43 +14.39% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.84 0.76 +10.38% 0.63 +34.6% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.34 0.31 +10.04% 0.24 +44.4% Total Operating Expense 24.53 25.74 -4.71% 21.03 +16.65% Operating Income 1.13 1.18 -4.12% 1.4 -19.49% Net Income Before Taxes 1.06 1.08 -1.34% 1.31 -19.03% Net Income 0.77 0.83 -6.8% 0.88 -11.9% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.59 0.63 -6.35% 0.67 -11.94%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0.77Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹25.66Cr

