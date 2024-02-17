Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.59% YoY

Barak Valley Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.82% & the profit increased by 58.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.41% and the profit decreased by 12.91%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.61% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 14.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.54% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58% Y-o-Y.
Barak Valley Cements has delivered -14.14% return in the last 1 week, 73.77% return in the last 6 months, and 27.88% YTD return.
Currently, Barak Valley Cements has a market cap of ₹145.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹77 & ₹22.5 respectively.
Barak Valley Cements Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|59.09
|50.76
|+16.41%
|45.17
|+30.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.53
|4.38
|+3.35%
|4.13
|+9.61%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.81
|1.65
|+9.56%
|1.85
|-2.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|54.61
|45.52
|+19.97%
|41.04
|+33.06%
|Operating Income
|4.48
|5.24
|-14.46%
|4.13
|+8.54%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3
|3.32
|-9.57%
|1.77
|+69.56%
|Net Income
|2.4
|2.76
|-12.91%
|1.51
|+58.59%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.08
|1.24
|-12.9%
|0.68
|+58%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.4Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹59.09Cr
