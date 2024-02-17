Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.59% YoY

Barak Valley Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.82% & the profit increased by 58.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.41% and the profit decreased by 12.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.54% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58% Y-o-Y.

Barak Valley Cements has delivered -14.14% return in the last 1 week, 73.77% return in the last 6 months, and 27.88% YTD return.

Currently, Barak Valley Cements has a market cap of ₹145.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹77 & ₹22.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Barak Valley Cements Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 59.09 50.76 +16.41% 45.17 +30.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.53 4.38 +3.35% 4.13 +9.61% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.81 1.65 +9.56% 1.85 -2.24% Total Operating Expense 54.61 45.52 +19.97% 41.04 +33.06% Operating Income 4.48 5.24 -14.46% 4.13 +8.54% Net Income Before Taxes 3 3.32 -9.57% 1.77 +69.56% Net Income 2.4 2.76 -12.91% 1.51 +58.59% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.08 1.24 -12.9% 0.68 +58%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.4Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹59.09Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!