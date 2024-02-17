Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.59% YoY

Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 58.59% YoY

Livemint

Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 30.82% YoY & profit increased by 58.59% YoY

Barak Valley Cements Q3 FY24 Results Live

Barak Valley Cements declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 30.82% & the profit increased by 58.59% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 16.41% and the profit decreased by 12.91%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.35% q-o-q & increased by 9.61% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 14.46% q-o-q & increased by 8.54% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.08 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 58% Y-o-Y.

Barak Valley Cements has delivered -14.14% return in the last 1 week, 73.77% return in the last 6 months, and 27.88% YTD return.

Currently, Barak Valley Cements has a market cap of 145.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 77 & 22.5 respectively.

Barak Valley Cements Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue59.0950.76+16.41%45.17+30.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.534.38+3.35%4.13+9.61%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.811.65+9.56%1.85-2.24%
Total Operating Expense54.6145.52+19.97%41.04+33.06%
Operating Income4.485.24-14.46%4.13+8.54%
Net Income Before Taxes33.32-9.57%1.77+69.56%
Net Income2.42.76-12.91%1.51+58.59%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.081.24-12.9%0.68+58%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.4Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹59.09Cr

