Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 90.91% YOY

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Barbeque Nation Hospitality announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, showing a 6.36% increase in revenue and a significant 90.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.
However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 9.92% in revenue and a sharp increase of 124.72% in loss.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.84% decrease quarter-on-quarter but rose by 125.07% year-on-year.
Operating income was down by 59.53% sequentially but showed a substantial 550.71% increase year-on-year for Barbeque Nation Hospitality.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.27, marking a 90.18% increase year-on-year for the company.
In terms of stock performance, Barbeque Nation Hospitality delivered a -0.32% return in the last week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -22%.
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2037.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹791.7 & ₹495.05 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings as of 26 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold the stock and another recommending a Strong Buy.
Barbeque Nation Hospitality Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|298.05
|330.88
|-9.92%
|280.23
|+6.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|150.57
|158.23
|-4.84%
|66.9
|+125.07%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.67
|41.44
|+7.78%
|36.65
|+21.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|287.99
|306.01
|-5.89%
|278.69
|+3.34%
|Operating Income
|10.06
|24.86
|-59.53%
|1.55
|+550.71%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-0.9
|7.51
|-111.98%
|-14.19
|+93.67%
|Net Income
|-1.07
|4.34
|-124.72%
|-11.82
|+90.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.27
|1.12
|-124.11%
|-2.75
|+90.18%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.07Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹298.05Cr
