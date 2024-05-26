Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 90.91% YOY

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Barbeque Nation Hospitality announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, showing a 6.36% increase in revenue and a significant 90.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 9.92% in revenue and a sharp increase of 124.72% in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.84% decrease quarter-on-quarter but rose by 125.07% year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 59.53% sequentially but showed a substantial 550.71% increase year-on-year for Barbeque Nation Hospitality.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹-0.27, marking a 90.18% increase year-on-year for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Barbeque Nation Hospitality delivered a -0.32% return in the last week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -22%.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹2037.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹791.7 & ₹495.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings as of 26 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold the stock and another recommending a Strong Buy.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 298.05 330.88 -9.92% 280.23 +6.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 150.57 158.23 -4.84% 66.9 +125.07% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.67 41.44 +7.78% 36.65 +21.89% Total Operating Expense 287.99 306.01 -5.89% 278.69 +3.34% Operating Income 10.06 24.86 -59.53% 1.55 +550.71% Net Income Before Taxes -0.9 7.51 -111.98% -14.19 +93.67% Net Income -1.07 4.34 -124.72% -11.82 +90.91% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.27 1.12 -124.11% -2.75 +90.18%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.07Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹298.05Cr

