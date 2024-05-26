Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 90.91% YOY

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : loss falls by 90.91% YOY

Livemint

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.36% YoY & loss decreased by 90.91% YoY

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Q4 Results Live : Barbeque Nation Hospitality announced their Q4 results on 23 May, 2024, showing a 6.36% increase in revenue and a significant 90.91% decrease in loss compared to the same period last year.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, the company experienced a decline of 9.92% in revenue and a sharp increase of 124.72% in loss.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 4.84% decrease quarter-on-quarter but rose by 125.07% year-on-year.

Operating income was down by 59.53% sequentially but showed a substantial 550.71% increase year-on-year for Barbeque Nation Hospitality.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at -0.27, marking a 90.18% increase year-on-year for the company.

In terms of stock performance, Barbeque Nation Hospitality delivered a -0.32% return in the last week, -15.26% return in the last 6 months, and a year-to-date return of -22%.

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 2037.54 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 791.7 & 495.05 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have provided mixed ratings as of 26 May, 2024, with 1 analyst suggesting to Hold the stock and another recommending a Strong Buy.

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue298.05330.88-9.92%280.23+6.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total150.57158.23-4.84%66.9+125.07%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.6741.44+7.78%36.65+21.89%
Total Operating Expense287.99306.01-5.89%278.69+3.34%
Operating Income10.0624.86-59.53%1.55+550.71%
Net Income Before Taxes-0.97.51-111.98%-14.19+93.67%
Net Income-1.074.34-124.72%-11.82+90.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.271.12-124.11%-2.75+90.18%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.07Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹298.05Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

