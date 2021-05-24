BENGALURU : Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of ₹6 crore in the March quarter as against loss of ₹28 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations moved up to ₹226 crore in Q4 FY21 from ₹190 crore in Q4 FY20.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at ₹56 crore with margins of 24.8 per cent.

Managing Director Kayum Dhanani said the casual dining restaurant chain focused on delivery vertical and launched a new product called Barbeque-in-a-Box. It was launched to cater to the rapid progression of delivery segment during the pandemic.

"With a strong digital presence through our own app and third-party delivery apps, our delivery segment has grown from strength to strength," he said.

"We opened one new store during Q4 FY21 and are planning to expand our network by opening 20 new stores during FY22. With multiple strategic initiatives and learnings from the previous year, we are well poised to continue our growth trajectory during the coming year," said Dhanani.

The company currently owns and operates 147 outlets in India across 77 cities, 4 in the UAE, 1 in Malaysia and 1 in Oman.





