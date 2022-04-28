Barclays profit falls on hit from debt-sale mistake, deal-making slump

Barclays Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan ran into a sticky situation early in his tenure after the bank said last month it was facing a £450 million loss, net of tax, and a regulatory investigation. Its U.S. division, in what amounted to a clerical error, accidentally sold more structured notes than was allowed by the Securities and Exchange Commission for about a year. It said it expects to buy the notes back at a loss. Mr. Venkatakrishnan was previously the bank’s chief risk officer.

