Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 22.81% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live : Baroda Rayon declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 80.67% year-over-year (YoY) and profit falling by 22.81% YoY. Despite this annual downturn, the company showed signs of recovery on a quarterly basis, with revenue growing by 47.18% and profit increasing by 36.33% compared to the previous quarter.

The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.87% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 0.39% YoY. This suggests a slight uptick in operational costs, which may have contributed to the overall profit decline.

On a more positive note, Baroda Rayon's operating income saw a significant boost, rising by 40.75% QoQ and by 1.14% YoY. This indicates improved operational efficiency and a potential for better profitability in the future.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.56, reflecting a sharp decline of 54.14% YoY. This drop in EPS is a key indicator of the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Baroda Rayon has delivered a -1.53% return over the last week, -8.22% return over the last six months, and -11.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment.

Currently, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of ₹399.12 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹249.3 and a 52-week low of ₹150, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Baroda Rayon Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 10.49 7.13 +47.18% 54.26 -80.67% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.23 +0.87% 0.23 +0.39% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.04 0.02 +121.18% 0.01 +248.15% Total Operating Expense 5.5 3.58 +53.54% 49.32 -88.85% Operating Income 4.99 3.54 +40.75% 4.93 +1.14% Net Income Before Taxes 6.3 4.62 +36.33% 8.17 -22.81% Net Income 6.3 4.62 +36.33% 8.17 -22.81% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.56 1 +56.3% 3.4 -54.14%