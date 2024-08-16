Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 22.81% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live : Baroda Rayon declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 80.67% year-over-year (YoY) and profit falling by 22.81% YoY. Despite this annual downturn, the company showed signs of recovery on a quarterly basis, with revenue growing by 47.18% and profit increasing by 36.33% compared to the previous quarter.
The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.87% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 0.39% YoY. This suggests a slight uptick in operational costs, which may have contributed to the overall profit decline.
On a more positive note, Baroda Rayon's operating income saw a significant boost, rising by 40.75% QoQ and by 1.14% YoY. This indicates improved operational efficiency and a potential for better profitability in the future.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.56, reflecting a sharp decline of 54.14% YoY. This drop in EPS is a key indicator of the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.
In terms of stock performance, Baroda Rayon has delivered a -1.53% return over the last week, -8.22% return over the last six months, and -11.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment.
Currently, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of ₹399.12 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of ₹249.3 and a 52-week low of ₹150, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.
Baroda Rayon Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|10.49
|7.13
|+47.18%
|54.26
|-80.67%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.23
|+0.87%
|0.23
|+0.39%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.04
|0.02
|+121.18%
|0.01
|+248.15%
|Total Operating Expense
|5.5
|3.58
|+53.54%
|49.32
|-88.85%
|Operating Income
|4.99
|3.54
|+40.75%
|4.93
|+1.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.3
|4.62
|+36.33%
|8.17
|-22.81%
|Net Income
|6.3
|4.62
|+36.33%
|8.17
|-22.81%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.56
|1
|+56.3%
|3.4
|-54.14%
