Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 22.81% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 22.81% YoY

Livemint

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 80.67% YoY & profit decreased by 22.81% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live

Baroda Rayon Q1 Results Live : Baroda Rayon declared their Q1 results on 14 Aug, 2024. The company reported a significant decline in its topline, with revenue decreasing by 80.67% year-over-year (YoY) and profit falling by 22.81% YoY. Despite this annual downturn, the company showed signs of recovery on a quarterly basis, with revenue growing by 47.18% and profit increasing by 36.33% compared to the previous quarter.

The financial report also highlighted that Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 0.87% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 0.39% YoY. This suggests a slight uptick in operational costs, which may have contributed to the overall profit decline.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

On a more positive note, Baroda Rayon's operating income saw a significant boost, rising by 40.75% QoQ and by 1.14% YoY. This indicates improved operational efficiency and a potential for better profitability in the future.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.56, reflecting a sharp decline of 54.14% YoY. This drop in EPS is a key indicator of the challenges the company faces in maintaining its profitability.

In terms of stock performance, Baroda Rayon has delivered a -1.53% return over the last week, -8.22% return over the last six months, and -11.44% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures suggest a challenging market environment and investor sentiment.

Currently, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of 399.12 Cr. The company's stock has a 52-week high of 249.3 and a 52-week low of 150, reflecting significant volatility over the past year.

Baroda Rayon Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue10.497.13+47.18%54.26-80.67%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.23+0.87%0.23+0.39%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.040.02+121.18%0.01+248.15%
Total Operating Expense5.53.58+53.54%49.32-88.85%
Operating Income4.993.54+40.75%4.93+1.14%
Net Income Before Taxes6.34.62+36.33%8.17-22.81%
Net Income6.34.62+36.33%8.17-22.81%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.561+56.3%3.4-54.14%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹6.3Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹10.49Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.