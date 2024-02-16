Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 95.25% YOY

Baroda Rayon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 19.95% & the profit decreased by 95.25% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 40.91% and the profit increased by 12.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 95.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.39 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.67% Y-o-Y.

Baroda Rayon has delivered -1.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.51% YTD return.

Currently the Baroda Rayon has a market cap of ₹434.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹282.7 & ₹142 respectively.

Baroda Rayon Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 9.04 6.41 +40.91% 7.53 +19.95% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.23 -0.27% 0.22 +3.78% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.01 +15.54% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense -1.59 -2.47 +35.59% -226.25 +99.3% Operating Income 10.62 8.88 +19.64% 233.79 -95.46% Net Income Before Taxes 11.37 10.06 +12.99% 239.2 -95.25% Net Income 11.37 10.06 +12.99% 239.2 -95.25% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.39 0.96 +44.17% 104.41 -98.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹11.37Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹9.04Cr

