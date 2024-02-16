Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 95.25% YOY

Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 95.25% YOY

Livemint

Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.95% YoY & profit decreased by 95.25% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live

Baroda Rayon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 19.95% & the profit decreased by 95.25% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 40.91% and the profit increased by 12.99%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 95.46% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.39 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.67% Y-o-Y.

Baroda Rayon has delivered -1.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.51% YTD return.

Currently the Baroda Rayon has a market cap of 434.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of 282.7 & 142 respectively.

Baroda Rayon Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue9.046.41+40.91%7.53+19.95%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.23-0.27%0.22+3.78%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.01+15.54%0+0%
Total Operating Expense-1.59-2.47+35.59%-226.25+99.3%
Operating Income10.628.88+19.64%233.79-95.46%
Net Income Before Taxes11.3710.06+12.99%239.2-95.25%
Net Income11.3710.06+12.99%239.2-95.25%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.390.96+44.17%104.41-98.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹11.37Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹9.04Cr

