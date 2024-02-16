Baroda Rayon Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 95.25% YOY

Baroda Rayon declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 19.95% & the profit decreased by 95.25% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 40.91% and the profit increased by 12.99%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 0.27% q-o-q & increased by 3.78% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 19.64% q-o-q & decreased by 95.46% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.39 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 98.67% Y-o-Y.
Baroda Rayon has delivered -1.28% return in the last 1 week, 12.85% return in last 6 months and -3.51% YTD return.
Currently the Baroda Rayon has a market cap of ₹434.63 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹282.7 & ₹142 respectively.
Baroda Rayon Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|9.04
|6.41
|+40.91%
|7.53
|+19.95%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.23
|-0.27%
|0.22
|+3.78%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.01
|+15.54%
|0
|+0%
|Total Operating Expense
|-1.59
|-2.47
|+35.59%
|-226.25
|+99.3%
|Operating Income
|10.62
|8.88
|+19.64%
|233.79
|-95.46%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|11.37
|10.06
|+12.99%
|239.2
|-95.25%
|Net Income
|11.37
|10.06
|+12.99%
|239.2
|-95.25%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.39
|0.96
|+44.17%
|104.41
|-98.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹11.37Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹9.04Cr
