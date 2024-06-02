Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 79.87% YOY
Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : Baroda Rayon announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline decreased by 80.79% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 79.87% year-on-year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.11% and the profit decreased by 59.32%.