Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 79.87% YOY

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : Baroda Rayon announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline decreased by 80.79% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 79.87% year-on-year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.11% and the profit decreased by 59.32%.

The company also saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.6% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 1.21% year-on-year. Similarly, the operating income was down by 66.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.97% year-on-year.

Baroda Rayon reported an EPS of ₹1 for Q4, marking a 63.2% decrease year-on-year. The company has also delivered negative returns in various time frames, including -0.92% in the last 1 week, -12.75% in the last 6 months, and -12.31% year-to-date.

As of now, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of ₹394.99 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹249.3 and ₹150 respectively.

Baroda Rayon Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 7.13 9.04 -21.11% 37.11 -80.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.23 0.23 +1.6% 0.23 -1.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.02 0.02 -0.58% 0.03 -46.88% Total Operating Expense 3.58 -1.59 +325.35% 17.44 -79.46% Operating Income 3.54 10.62 -66.64% 19.67 -81.97% Net Income Before Taxes 4.62 11.37 -59.32% 22.97 -79.87% Net Income 4.62 11.37 -59.32% 22.97 -79.87% Diluted Normalized EPS 1 1.39 -28.06% 2.71 -63.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.62Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹7.13Cr

