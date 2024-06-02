Hello User
Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 79.87% YOY

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 79.87% YOY

Livemint

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 80.79% YoY & profit decreased by 79.87% YoY

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : Baroda Rayon announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline decreased by 80.79% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 79.87% year-on-year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.11% and the profit decreased by 59.32%.

The company also saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.6% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 1.21% year-on-year. Similarly, the operating income was down by 66.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.97% year-on-year.

Baroda Rayon reported an EPS of 1 for Q4, marking a 63.2% decrease year-on-year. The company has also delivered negative returns in various time frames, including -0.92% in the last 1 week, -12.75% in the last 6 months, and -12.31% year-to-date.

As of now, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of 394.99 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at 249.3 and 150 respectively.

Baroda Rayon Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue7.139.04-21.11%37.11-80.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.230.23+1.6%0.23-1.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.020.02-0.58%0.03-46.88%
Total Operating Expense3.58-1.59+325.35%17.44-79.46%
Operating Income3.5410.62-66.64%19.67-81.97%
Net Income Before Taxes4.6211.37-59.32%22.97-79.87%
Net Income4.6211.37-59.32%22.97-79.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.39-28.06%2.71-63.2%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.62Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹7.13Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

