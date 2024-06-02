Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 79.87% YOY

Baroda Rayon Q4 Results Live : Baroda Rayon announced their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, reporting a significant decrease in both revenue and profit compared to the same quarter last year. The topline decreased by 80.79% year-on-year, while the profit fell by 79.87% year-on-year. Additionally, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 21.11% and the profit decreased by 59.32%.
The company also saw an increase in Selling, general & administrative expenses by 1.6% quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 1.21% year-on-year. Similarly, the operating income was down by 66.64% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 81.97% year-on-year.
Baroda Rayon reported an EPS of ₹1 for Q4, marking a 63.2% decrease year-on-year. The company has also delivered negative returns in various time frames, including -0.92% in the last 1 week, -12.75% in the last 6 months, and -12.31% year-to-date.
As of now, Baroda Rayon has a market capitalization of ₹394.99 Cr and its 52-week high/low stand at ₹249.3 and ₹150 respectively.
Baroda Rayon Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|7.13
|9.04
|-21.11%
|37.11
|-80.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.23
|0.23
|+1.6%
|0.23
|-1.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.02
|0.02
|-0.58%
|0.03
|-46.88%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.58
|-1.59
|+325.35%
|17.44
|-79.46%
|Operating Income
|3.54
|10.62
|-66.64%
|19.67
|-81.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.62
|11.37
|-59.32%
|22.97
|-79.87%
|Net Income
|4.62
|11.37
|-59.32%
|22.97
|-79.87%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1
|1.39
|-28.06%
|2.71
|-63.2%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.62Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹7.13Cr
