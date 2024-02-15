Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 27.44% YoY

Basant Agro Tech India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.44% & the loss came at ₹1.08cr. It is noteworthy that Basant Agro Tech India had declared a profit of ₹2.62cr in the previous fiscal year same period.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 8.11% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 722.46% q-o-q & decreased by 71.48% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 141.38% Y-o-Y.
Basant Agro Tech India has delivered -10.64% return in the last 1 week, -0.4% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return.
Currently, Basant Agro Tech India has a market cap of ₹204.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹28.9 & ₹14.9 respectively.
Basant Agro Tech India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|72.97
|80.63
|-9.5%
|100.56
|-27.44%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.16
|4.49
|-7.36%
|4.53
|-8.11%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.77
|1.76
|+0.47%
|1.65
|+7.61%
|Total Operating Expense
|71.1
|80.93
|-12.15%
|93.99
|-24.36%
|Operating Income
|1.87
|-0.3
|+722.46%
|6.57
|-71.48%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-1.08
|-4.03
|+73.23%
|3.37
|-132.02%
|Net Income
|-1.08
|-3.75
|+71.22%
|2.62
|-141.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-0.12
|-0.41
|+70.73%
|0.29
|-141.38%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-1.08Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹72.97Cr
