Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 27.44% YoY

Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 27.44% YoY

Livemint

Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 27.44% YoY & loss at 1.08Cr

Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Basant Agro Tech India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.44% & the loss came at 1.08cr. It is noteworthy that Basant Agro Tech India had declared a profit of 2.62cr in the previous fiscal year same period.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 8.11% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 722.46% q-o-q & decreased by 71.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -0.12 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 141.38% Y-o-Y.

Basant Agro Tech India has delivered -10.64% return in the last 1 week, -0.4% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return.

Currently, Basant Agro Tech India has a market cap of 204.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 28.9 & 14.9 respectively.

Basant Agro Tech India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue72.9780.63-9.5%100.56-27.44%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.164.49-7.36%4.53-8.11%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.771.76+0.47%1.65+7.61%
Total Operating Expense71.180.93-12.15%93.99-24.36%
Operating Income1.87-0.3+722.46%6.57-71.48%
Net Income Before Taxes-1.08-4.03+73.23%3.37-132.02%
Net Income-1.08-3.75+71.22%2.62-141.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.12-0.41+70.73%0.29-141.38%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-1.08Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹72.97Cr

