Basant Agro Tech India Q3 FY24 results: loss at 1.08Cr, Revenue decreased by 27.44% YoY

Basant Agro Tech India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 27.44% & the loss came at ₹1.08cr. It is noteworthy that Basant Agro Tech India had declared a profit of ₹2.62cr in the previous fiscal year same period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 9.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.36% q-o-q & decreased by 8.11% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 722.46% q-o-q & decreased by 71.48% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-0.12 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 141.38% Y-o-Y.

Basant Agro Tech India has delivered -10.64% return in the last 1 week, -0.4% return in the last 6 months, and 3.62% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, Basant Agro Tech India has a market cap of ₹204.82 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹28.9 & ₹14.9 respectively.

Basant Agro Tech India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 72.97 80.63 -9.5% 100.56 -27.44% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.16 4.49 -7.36% 4.53 -8.11% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.77 1.76 +0.47% 1.65 +7.61% Total Operating Expense 71.1 80.93 -12.15% 93.99 -24.36% Operating Income 1.87 -0.3 +722.46% 6.57 -71.48% Net Income Before Taxes -1.08 -4.03 +73.23% 3.37 -132.02% Net Income -1.08 -3.75 +71.22% 2.62 -141.2% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.12 -0.41 +70.73% 0.29 -141.38%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-1.08Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹72.97Cr

