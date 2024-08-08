BASF India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 95.75% YOY

BASF India Q1 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.55% & the profit increased by 95.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 36.64%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q & increased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 34.59% q-o-q & increased by 75.8% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹46.34 for Q1 which increased by 78.02% Y-o-Y.
BASF India has delivered 11.14% return in the last 1 week, 118.42% return in the last 6 months, and 126.1% YTD return.
Currently, BASF India has a market cap of ₹30010.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6933.15 & ₹2430 respectively.
As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
BASF India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3966.9
|3359.97
|+18.06%
|3374.65
|+17.55%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|102.82
|102.69
|+0.13%
|99.01
|+3.85%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|46.77
|48.26
|-3.09%
|46.71
|+0.13%
|Total Operating Expense
|3701.25
|3162.59
|+17.03%
|3223.54
|+14.82%
|Operating Income
|265.65
|197.38
|+34.59%
|151.11
|+75.8%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|296.64
|219.33
|+35.25%
|151.87
|+95.32%
|Net Income
|220.57
|161.43
|+36.64%
|112.68
|+95.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|46.34
|37.3
|+24.24%
|26.03
|+78.02%
