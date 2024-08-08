BASF India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 95.75% YOY

BASF India Q1 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.55% & the profit increased by 95.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 36.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q & increased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 34.59% q-o-q & increased by 75.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹46.34 for Q1 which increased by 78.02% Y-o-Y.

BASF India has delivered 11.14% return in the last 1 week, 118.42% return in the last 6 months, and 126.1% YTD return.

Currently, BASF India has a market cap of ₹30010.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹6933.15 & ₹2430 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

BASF India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3966.9 3359.97 +18.06% 3374.65 +17.55% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 102.82 102.69 +0.13% 99.01 +3.85% Depreciation/ Amortization 46.77 48.26 -3.09% 46.71 +0.13% Total Operating Expense 3701.25 3162.59 +17.03% 3223.54 +14.82% Operating Income 265.65 197.38 +34.59% 151.11 +75.8% Net Income Before Taxes 296.64 219.33 +35.25% 151.87 +95.32% Net Income 220.57 161.43 +36.64% 112.68 +95.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 46.34 37.3 +24.24% 26.03 +78.02%