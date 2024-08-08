Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BASF India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 95.75% YOY

BASF India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 95.75% YOY

Livemint

BASF India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 17.55% YoY & profit increased by 95.75% YoY

BASF India Q1 Results Live

BASF India Q1 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q1 results on 07 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 17.55% & the profit increased by 95.75% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 18.06% and the profit increased by 36.64%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.13% q-o-q & increased by 3.85% Y-o-Y.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The operating income was up by 34.59% q-o-q & increased by 75.8% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 46.34 for Q1 which increased by 78.02% Y-o-Y.

BASF India has delivered 11.14% return in the last 1 week, 118.42% return in the last 6 months, and 126.1% YTD return.

Currently, BASF India has a market cap of 30010.58 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 6933.15 & 2430 respectively.

As of 08 Aug, 2024, out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 08 Aug, 2024, was to Hold.

BASF India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3966.93359.97+18.06%3374.65+17.55%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total102.82102.69+0.13%99.01+3.85%
Depreciation/ Amortization46.7748.26-3.09%46.71+0.13%
Total Operating Expense3701.253162.59+17.03%3223.54+14.82%
Operating Income265.65197.38+34.59%151.11+75.8%
Net Income Before Taxes296.64219.33+35.25%151.87+95.32%
Net Income220.57161.43+36.64%112.68+95.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.3437.3+24.24%26.03+78.02%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹220.57Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹3966.9Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.