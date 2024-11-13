BASF India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.2% YOY

BASF India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.6% YoY & profit decreased by 14.2% YoY.

Livemint
Published13 Nov 2024, 11:40 AM IST
BASF India Q2 Results Live
BASF India Q2 Results Live

BASF India Q2 Results Live : BASF India announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.6% year-on-year; however, profit plunged by 14.2% compared to the previous year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, BASF India reported a revenue growth of 7.08%, but profit experienced a drastic decline of 42%. This trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.53% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.34% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted the bottom line.

The operating income for the quarter fell sharply, down by 41.36% from the previous quarter and decreased by 16.45% year-on-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 29.6, marking a decrease of 14.2% year-on-year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator for investors looking to gauge the company's profitability.

Despite the profit decline, BASF India has delivered a remarkable -19.61% return in the last week, a 45.16% return over the last six months, and a staggering 118.59% return year-to-date, showcasing the company's strong performance over a longer-term horizon.

As of now, BASF India holds a market capitalization of 29013.28 crore, with a 52-week high of 8750 and a low of 2868, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Out of the analysts covering BASF India, only one has provided a 'Hold' rating as of November 13, 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests a cautious approach for potential investors.

BASF India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4247.723966.9+7.08%3706.6+14.6%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.45102.82+3.53%98.26+8.34%
Depreciation/ Amortization45.1246.77-3.53%47.44-4.89%
Total Operating Expense4091.943701.25+10.56%3520.15+16.24%
Operating Income155.78265.65-41.36%186.45-16.45%
Net Income Before Taxes171.19296.64-42.29%200.27-14.52%
Net Income127.93220.57-42%149.1-14.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.646.34-36.13%34.5-14.2%
