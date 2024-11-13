BASF India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.2% YOY

BASF India Q2 Results Live : BASF India announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.6% year-on-year; however, profit plunged by 14.2% compared to the previous year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, BASF India reported a revenue growth of 7.08%, but profit experienced a drastic decline of 42%. This trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.
Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.53% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.34% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted the bottom line.
The operating income for the quarter fell sharply, down by 41.36% from the previous quarter and decreased by 16.45% year-on-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising expenses.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.6, marking a decrease of 14.2% year-on-year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator for investors looking to gauge the company's profitability.
Despite the profit decline, BASF India has delivered a remarkable -19.61% return in the last week, a 45.16% return over the last six months, and a staggering 118.59% return year-to-date, showcasing the company's strong performance over a longer-term horizon.
As of now, BASF India holds a market capitalization of ₹29013.28 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8750 and a low of ₹2868, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.
Out of the analysts covering BASF India, only one has provided a 'Hold' rating as of November 13, 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests a cautious approach for potential investors.
BASF India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|4247.72
|3966.9
|+7.08%
|3706.6
|+14.6%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.45
|102.82
|+3.53%
|98.26
|+8.34%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|45.12
|46.77
|-3.53%
|47.44
|-4.89%
|Total Operating Expense
|4091.94
|3701.25
|+10.56%
|3520.15
|+16.24%
|Operating Income
|155.78
|265.65
|-41.36%
|186.45
|-16.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|171.19
|296.64
|-42.29%
|200.27
|-14.52%
|Net Income
|127.93
|220.57
|-42%
|149.1
|-14.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.6
|46.34
|-36.13%
|34.5
|-14.2%
