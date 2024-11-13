BASF India Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 14.2% YOY

BASF India Q2 Results Live : BASF India announced its Q2 results on November 12, 2024, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline saw a significant increase of 14.6% year-on-year; however, profit plunged by 14.2% compared to the previous year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, BASF India reported a revenue growth of 7.08%, but profit experienced a drastic decline of 42%. This trend raises concerns among investors regarding the company's cost management and operational efficiency.

Notably, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses have risen by 3.53% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 8.34% year-on-year, indicating higher operational costs that may have impacted the bottom line.

The operating income for the quarter fell sharply, down by 41.36% from the previous quarter and decreased by 16.45% year-on-year. This decline suggests challenges in maintaining profitability amidst rising expenses.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹29.6, marking a decrease of 14.2% year-on-year. This drop in EPS is a critical indicator for investors looking to gauge the company's profitability.

Despite the profit decline, BASF India has delivered a remarkable -19.61% return in the last week, a 45.16% return over the last six months, and a staggering 118.59% return year-to-date, showcasing the company's strong performance over a longer-term horizon.

As of now, BASF India holds a market capitalization of ₹29013.28 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹8750 and a low of ₹2868, reflecting significant volatility in its stock price.

Out of the analysts covering BASF India, only one has provided a 'Hold' rating as of November 13, 2024. The consensus recommendation suggests a cautious approach for potential investors.

BASF India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 4247.72 3966.9 +7.08% 3706.6 +14.6% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.45 102.82 +3.53% 98.26 +8.34% Depreciation/ Amortization 45.12 46.77 -3.53% 47.44 -4.89% Total Operating Expense 4091.94 3701.25 +10.56% 3520.15 +16.24% Operating Income 155.78 265.65 -41.36% 186.45 -16.45% Net Income Before Taxes 171.19 296.64 -42.29% 200.27 -14.52% Net Income 127.93 220.57 -42% 149.1 -14.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.6 46.34 -36.13% 34.5 -14.2%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹127.93Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹4247.72Cr

