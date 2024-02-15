Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1216.35% YoY

BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1216.35% YoY

Livemint

BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 14.77% YoY & profit increased by 1216.35% YoY

BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live

BASF India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit increased by 1216.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.26% and the profit decreased by 6.06%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.21% q-o-q & increased by 1753.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 32.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1192% Y-o-Y.

BASF India has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.25% YTD return.

Currently, BASF India has a market cap of 14235.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 3494.25 & 2193 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Feb, 2024, was to Hold.

BASF India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3326.263706.6-10.26%2898.1+14.77%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total92.1898.26-6.19%93.65-1.57%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.847.44+2.87%45.86+6.41%
Total Operating Expense3162.583520.15-10.16%2889.27+9.46%
Operating Income163.68186.45-12.21%8.83+1753.68%
Net Income Before Taxes187.4200.27-6.43%18.06+937.65%
Net Income140.06149.1-6.06%10.64+1216.35%
Diluted Normalized EPS32.334.5-6.38%2.5+1192%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹140.06Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹3326.26Cr

