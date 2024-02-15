BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1216.35% YoY

BASF India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit increased by 1216.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.26% and the profit decreased by 6.06%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 12.21% q-o-q & increased by 1753.68% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹32.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1192% Y-o-Y.

BASF India has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.25% YTD return.

Currently, BASF India has a market cap of ₹14235.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3494.25 & ₹2193 respectively.

As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.

BASF India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3326.26 3706.6 -10.26% 2898.1 +14.77% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 92.18 98.26 -6.19% 93.65 -1.57% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.8 47.44 +2.87% 45.86 +6.41% Total Operating Expense 3162.58 3520.15 -10.16% 2889.27 +9.46% Operating Income 163.68 186.45 -12.21% 8.83 +1753.68% Net Income Before Taxes 187.4 200.27 -6.43% 18.06 +937.65% Net Income 140.06 149.1 -6.06% 10.64 +1216.35% Diluted Normalized EPS 32.3 34.5 -6.38% 2.5 +1192%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹140.06Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹3326.26Cr

