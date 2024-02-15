BASF India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rise by 1216.35% YoY

BASF India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 14.77% & the profit increased by 1216.35% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 10.26% and the profit decreased by 6.06%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 6.19% q-o-q & decreased by 1.57% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 12.21% q-o-q & increased by 1753.68% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹32.3 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 1192% Y-o-Y.
BASF India has delivered 3.59% return in the last 1 week, 31.85% return in the last 6 months, and 7.25% YTD return.
Currently, BASF India has a market cap of ₹14235.35 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹3494.25 & ₹2193 respectively.
As of 15 Feb, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Hold rating.
BASF India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3326.26
|3706.6
|-10.26%
|2898.1
|+14.77%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|92.18
|98.26
|-6.19%
|93.65
|-1.57%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.8
|47.44
|+2.87%
|45.86
|+6.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|3162.58
|3520.15
|-10.16%
|2889.27
|+9.46%
|Operating Income
|163.68
|186.45
|-12.21%
|8.83
|+1753.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|187.4
|200.27
|-6.43%
|18.06
|+937.65%
|Net Income
|140.06
|149.1
|-6.06%
|10.64
|+1216.35%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|32.3
|34.5
|-6.38%
|2.5
|+1192%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹140.06Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹3326.26Cr
