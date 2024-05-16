BASF India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.93% YOY

BASF India Q4 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 2.54% increase in revenue and a significant 95.93% rise in profits Year-over-Year (YoY).
In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.01% growth in revenue and a 15.26% increase in profits.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced an 11.4% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 11.35% Year-over-Year (YoY).
Operating income showed a strong performance with a 20.59% increase QoQ and an impressive 92.87% rise YoY.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹37.3, marking a substantial 126.51% increase YoY.
BASF India's stock delivered returns of 11.37% in the last week, 61.33% in the last 6 months, and 50.58% Year-to-Date (YTD).
The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹19986.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4690.75 & ₹2416.55 respectively.
Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024 also being to Hold.
BASF India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|3359.97
|3326.26
|+1.01%
|3276.89
|+2.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|102.69
|92.18
|+11.4%
|115.84
|-11.35%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|48.26
|48.8
|-1.11%
|46.54
|+3.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|3162.59
|3162.58
|+0%
|3174.55
|-0.38%
|Operating Income
|197.38
|163.68
|+20.59%
|102.34
|+92.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|219.33
|187.4
|+17.04%
|112.23
|+95.43%
|Net Income
|161.43
|140.06
|+15.26%
|82.39
|+95.93%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|37.3
|32.3
|+15.48%
|16.47
|+126.51%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹161.43Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹3359.97Cr
