Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  BASF India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.93% YOY

Livemint

BASF India Q4 Results Live

BASF India Q4 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 2.54% increase in revenue and a significant 95.93% rise in profits Year-over-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.01% growth in revenue and a 15.26% increase in profits.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced an 11.4% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 11.35% Year-over-Year (YoY).

Operating income showed a strong performance with a 20.59% increase QoQ and an impressive 92.87% rise YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 37.3, marking a substantial 126.51% increase YoY.

BASF India's stock delivered returns of 11.37% in the last week, 61.33% in the last 6 months, and 50.58% Year-to-Date (YTD).

The company currently holds a market capitalization of 19986.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 4690.75 & 2416.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024 also being to Hold.

BASF India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3359.973326.26+1.01%3276.89+2.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total102.6992.18+11.4%115.84-11.35%
Depreciation/ Amortization48.2648.8-1.11%46.54+3.7%
Total Operating Expense3162.593162.58+0%3174.55-0.38%
Operating Income197.38163.68+20.59%102.34+92.87%
Net Income Before Taxes219.33187.4+17.04%112.23+95.43%
Net Income161.43140.06+15.26%82.39+95.93%
Diluted Normalized EPS37.332.3+15.48%16.47+126.51%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹161.43Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹3359.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

