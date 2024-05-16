BASF India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 95.93% YOY

BASF India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.54% YoY & profit increased by 95.93% YoY

BASF India Q4 Results Live : BASF India declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024, revealing a 2.54% increase in revenue and a significant 95.93% rise in profits Year-over-Year (YoY).

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company saw a 1.01% growth in revenue and a 15.26% increase in profits.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses experienced an 11.4% increase quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) but decreased by 11.35% Year-over-Year (YoY). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Operating income showed a strong performance with a 20.59% increase QoQ and an impressive 92.87% rise YoY.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹37.3, marking a substantial 126.51% increase YoY.

BASF India's stock delivered returns of 11.37% in the last week, 61.33% in the last 6 months, and 50.58% Year-to-Date (YTD). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company currently holds a market capitalization of ₹19986.93 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹4690.75 & ₹2416.55 respectively.

Analysts covering the company have given a Hold rating, with the consensus recommendation as of 16 May, 2024 also being to Hold.

BASF India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 3359.97 3326.26 +1.01% 3276.89 +2.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 102.69 92.18 +11.4% 115.84 -11.35% Depreciation/ Amortization 48.26 48.8 -1.11% 46.54 +3.7% Total Operating Expense 3162.59 3162.58 +0% 3174.55 -0.38% Operating Income 197.38 163.68 +20.59% 102.34 +92.87% Net Income Before Taxes 219.33 187.4 +17.04% 112.23 +95.43% Net Income 161.43 140.06 +15.26% 82.39 +95.93% Diluted Normalized EPS 37.3 32.3 +15.48% 16.47 +126.51%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹161.43Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹3359.97Cr

