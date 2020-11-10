Bata India posts net loss of 43 cr in Q2

Bata India on Tuesday reported consolidated net loss of ₹44 crore for the quarter ending 30 September, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The footwear major reported net profit of ₹71 crore in the year-ago period.

The consolidated revenue from operations declined 49% to ₹368 crore as against ₹722 crore in September 2019.

Sandeep Kataria, CEO — Bata India Limited, said: "We moved from revival to revitalization phase of our strategy. In this quarter, as all the stores opened-up gradually, we continued keeping safety of our customers & employees in mind. We focused on scaling up our presence in online marketplaces with an expanded range, scaling our own channel bata.in and our new digital channels to reach out to a wider customer base. On the physical stores, we expanded our reach in smaller towns by opening our 200th franchise store, ensuring availability in multi-brand outlets via Distribution channel and also optimizing our network in the cities.

"Along with channel expansion initiatives, we continued our strong focus on cost-savings measures across our network, controlling discretionary spends and enhancing productivity. These measures have laid the foundation that will help us capture the emerging consumer demand. Innovation via agile product creation, introducing new emerging digital channels, expansion in Tier3-5 towns, and cost-saving digitalization will continue to be a priority."

On Tuesday, the company's stock on BSE closed 1% higher at ₹1,371.

