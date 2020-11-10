Bata India posts net loss of 43 cr in Q2

Sandeep Kataria, CEO — Bata India Limited, said: "We moved from revival to revitalization phase of our strategy. In this quarter, as all the stores opened-up gradually, we continued keeping safety of our customers & employees in mind. We focused on scaling up our presence in online marketplaces with an expanded range, scaling our own channel bata.in and our new digital channels to reach out to a wider customer base. On the physical stores, we expanded our reach in smaller towns by opening our 200th franchise store, ensuring availability in multi-brand outlets via Distribution channel and also optimizing our network in the cities.