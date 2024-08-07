Bata India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.84% YOY

Bata India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.41% YoY & profit increased by 62.84% YoY

Bata India Q1 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 62.84% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.39% and the profit increased by 173.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.32% q-o-q & increased by 15.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.19 for Q1 which decreased by 37.66% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered -5.54% return in the last 1 week, 5.04% return in last 6 months and -8.25% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the Bata India has a market cap of ₹19473.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1269 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Bata India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 944.63 797.87 +18.39% 958.15 -1.41% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 120.81 106.61 +13.32% 104.78 +15.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 87.21 90.29 -3.42% 81.09 +7.55% Total Operating Expense 846.89 705.87 +19.98% 799.72 +5.9% Operating Income 97.74 92 +6.24% 158.43 -38.31% Net Income Before Taxes 217.12 82.93 +161.81% 143.56 +51.23% Net Income 174.06 63.65 +173.47% 106.89 +62.84% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.19 4.95 +4.78% 8.32 -37.66%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹174.06Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹944.63Cr

