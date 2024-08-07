Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.84% YOY

Bata India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.84% YOY

Livemint

Bata India Q1 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.41% YoY & profit increased by 62.84% YoY

Bata India Q1 Results Live

Bata India Q1 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 62.84% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.39% and the profit increased by 173.47%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.32% q-o-q & increased by 15.29% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.31% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.19 for Q1 which decreased by 37.66% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered -5.54% return in the last 1 week, 5.04% return in last 6 months and -8.25% YTD return.

Currently the Bata India has a market cap of 19473.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1771.45 & 1269 respectively.

As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue944.63797.87+18.39%958.15-1.41%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total120.81106.61+13.32%104.78+15.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization87.2190.29-3.42%81.09+7.55%
Total Operating Expense846.89705.87+19.98%799.72+5.9%
Operating Income97.7492+6.24%158.43-38.31%
Net Income Before Taxes217.1282.93+161.81%143.56+51.23%
Net Income174.0663.65+173.47%106.89+62.84%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.194.95+4.78%8.32-37.66%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹174.06Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹944.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

