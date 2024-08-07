Bata India Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 62.84% YOY

Bata India Q1 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q1 results on 06 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.41% & the profit increased by 62.84% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 18.39% and the profit increased by 173.47%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 13.32% q-o-q & increased by 15.29% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.24% q-o-q & decreased by 38.31% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.19 for Q1 which decreased by 37.66% Y-o-Y.
Bata India has delivered -5.54% return in the last 1 week, 5.04% return in last 6 months and -8.25% YTD return.
Currently the Bata India has a market cap of ₹19473.21 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1269 respectively.
As of 07 Aug, 2024 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 07 Aug, 2024 was to Hold.
Bata India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|944.63
|797.87
|+18.39%
|958.15
|-1.41%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|120.81
|106.61
|+13.32%
|104.78
|+15.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|87.21
|90.29
|-3.42%
|81.09
|+7.55%
|Total Operating Expense
|846.89
|705.87
|+19.98%
|799.72
|+5.9%
|Operating Income
|97.74
|92
|+6.24%
|158.43
|-38.31%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|217.12
|82.93
|+161.81%
|143.56
|+51.23%
|Net Income
|174.06
|63.65
|+173.47%
|106.89
|+62.84%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.19
|4.95
|+4.78%
|8.32
|-37.66%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹174.06Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹944.63Cr
