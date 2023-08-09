Bata India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 10% to ₹106 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
Bata India Q1 Results: Bata India Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of 10.3 per cent in consolidated net profit at ₹106.8 crore, compared to ₹119.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations stood at ₹958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to ₹943 crore in the year-ago period.