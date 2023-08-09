Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 10% to 106 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY

Bata India Q1 Results: Net profit drops 10% to 106 crore, revenue up 1.6% YoY

1 min read 09 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • Bata India Q1 Results: The company's revenue from operations stood at 958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to 943 crore in the year-ago period.

A pedestrian walks past a Bata India Ltd. shoe store in Raghunath Market at night in Jammu, Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Bata India Q1 Results: Bata India Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of 10.3 per cent in consolidated net profit at 106.8 crore, compared to 119.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations stood at 958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to 943 crore in the year-ago period.

Bata India Q1 Results: Bata India Ltd announced its April-June quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q1FY24), reporting a decline of 10.3 per cent in consolidated net profit at 106.8 crore, compared to 119.3 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's revenue from operations stood at 958.1 crore, reporting a marginal rise of 1.6 per cent, compared to 943 crore in the year-ago period.

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

THIS COPY IS BEING UPDATED

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 05:19 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.