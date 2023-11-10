Bata India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.99% YOY
Bata India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1.28% YoY & profit decreased by 37.99% YoY
Bata India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 37.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.51% and the profit decreased by 68.2%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 62.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.98 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.
Bata India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.97% return in last 6 months and -5.59% YTD return.
Currently the Bata India has a market cap of ₹20011.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1828.5 & ₹1381.05 respectively.
As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.
Bata India Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|819.12
|958.15
|-14.51%
|829.75
|-1.28%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|105.83
|104.78
|+1%
|107.05
|-1.13%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|81.71
|81.09
|+0.76%
|73.58
|+11.05%
|Total Operating Expense
|760.07
|799.72
|-4.96%
|742.4
|+2.38%
|Operating Income
|59.05
|158.43
|-62.73%
|87.36
|-32.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|46.1
|143.56
|-67.89%
|72.05
|-36.02%
|Net Income
|33.99
|106.89
|-68.2%
|54.82
|-37.99%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.98
|8.32
|-40.12%
|4.27
|+16.67%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹33.99Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹819.12Cr
