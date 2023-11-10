Bata India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.99% YOY

Bata India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 37.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.51% and the profit decreased by 68.2%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹4.98 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.97% return in last 6 months and -5.59% YTD return.

Currently the Bata India has a market cap of ₹20011.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1828.5 & ₹1381.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Bata India Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 819.12 958.15 -14.51% 829.75 -1.28% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 105.83 104.78 +1% 107.05 -1.13% Depreciation/ Amortization 81.71 81.09 +0.76% 73.58 +11.05% Total Operating Expense 760.07 799.72 -4.96% 742.4 +2.38% Operating Income 59.05 158.43 -62.73% 87.36 -32.41% Net Income Before Taxes 46.1 143.56 -67.89% 72.05 -36.02% Net Income 33.99 106.89 -68.2% 54.82 -37.99% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.98 8.32 -40.12% 4.27 +16.67%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹33.99Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹819.12Cr

