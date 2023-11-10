Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.99% YOY

Bata India Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 37.99% YOY

Livemint

Bata India Q2 FY24 results: Revenue decreased by 1.28% YoY & profit decreased by 37.99% YoY

Bata India Q2 FY24 Results

Bata India declared their Q2 FY24 results on 08 Nov, 2023. The topline decreased by 1.28% & the profit decreased by 37.99% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 14.51% and the profit decreased by 68.2%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1% q-o-q & decreased by 1.13% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 62.73% q-o-q & decreased by 32.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.98 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 16.67% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered 1.15% return in the last 1 week, 3.97% return in last 6 months and -5.59% YTD return.

Currently the Bata India has a market cap of 20011.1 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1828.5 & 1381.05 respectively.

As of 10 Nov, 2023 out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating & 3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 10 Nov, 2023 was to Buy.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue819.12958.15-14.51%829.75-1.28%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total105.83104.78+1%107.05-1.13%
Depreciation/ Amortization81.7181.09+0.76%73.58+11.05%
Total Operating Expense760.07799.72-4.96%742.4+2.38%
Operating Income59.05158.43-62.73%87.36-32.41%
Net Income Before Taxes46.1143.56-67.89%72.05-36.02%
Net Income33.99106.89-68.2%54.82-37.99%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.988.32-40.12%4.27+16.67%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹33.99Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹819.12Cr

Updated: 10 Nov 2023, 03:42 AM IST
