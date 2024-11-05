Bata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Bata India Q2 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 52.91%. The company's topline also grew by 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 11.38%, while profit plummeted by 70.14%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs fell by 5.79% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 7.55% year-over-year. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the boost in profit margins despite the drop in overall revenue.

Bata India reported an operating income decrease of 13.67% from the previous quarter, yet it still marked a 42.91% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.04, reflecting an 18.91% decline compared to the same period last year.

From a stock performance perspective, Bata India has experienced a -2.66% return over the last week, a modest 0.38% return over the past six months, but a substantial -19.07% return year-to-date. This mixed performance could influence investor sentiment moving forward.

Currently, Bata India holds a market capitalization of ₹17176.42 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1724.25 and a low of ₹1269. As of November 5, 2024, out of 19 analysts monitoring the company, opinions are varied: 1 analyst rates it as a Strong Sell, 7 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 2 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of November 5, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts regarding Bata India's performance in the near future.

Bata India Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 837.14 944.63 -11.38% 819.12 +2.2% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 113.82 120.81 -5.79% 105.83 +7.55% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.21 87.21 +3.45% 81.71 +10.41% Total Operating Expense 752.76 846.89 -11.11% 760.07 -0.96% Operating Income 84.38 97.74 -13.67% 59.05 +42.91% Net Income Before Taxes 69.78 217.12 -67.86% 46.1 +51.34% Net Income 51.98 174.06 -70.14% 33.99 +52.91% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.04 5.19 -22.1% 4.98 -18.91%