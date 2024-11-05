Bata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Bata India Q2 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 52.91%. The company's topline also grew by 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 11.38%, while profit plummeted by 70.14%.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs fell by 5.79% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 7.55% year-over-year. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the boost in profit margins despite the drop in overall revenue.
Bata India reported an operating income decrease of 13.67% from the previous quarter, yet it still marked a 42.91% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹4.04, reflecting an 18.91% decline compared to the same period last year.
From a stock performance perspective, Bata India has experienced a -2.66% return over the last week, a modest 0.38% return over the past six months, but a substantial -19.07% return year-to-date. This mixed performance could influence investor sentiment moving forward.
Currently, Bata India holds a market capitalization of ₹17176.42 Crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1724.25 and a low of ₹1269. As of November 5, 2024, out of 19 analysts monitoring the company, opinions are varied: 1 analyst rates it as a Strong Sell, 7 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 2 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of November 5, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts regarding Bata India's performance in the near future.
Bata India Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|837.14
|944.63
|-11.38%
|819.12
|+2.2%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|113.82
|120.81
|-5.79%
|105.83
|+7.55%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.21
|87.21
|+3.45%
|81.71
|+10.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|752.76
|846.89
|-11.11%
|760.07
|-0.96%
|Operating Income
|84.38
|97.74
|-13.67%
|59.05
|+42.91%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|69.78
|217.12
|-67.86%
|46.1
|+51.34%
|Net Income
|51.98
|174.06
|-70.14%
|33.99
|+52.91%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.04
|5.19
|-22.1%
|4.98
|-18.91%
