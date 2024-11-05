Bata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Bata India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.2% YoY & profit increased by 52.91% YoY

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Bata India Q2 Results Live
Bata India Q2 Results Live

Bata India Q2 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 52.91%. The company's topline also grew by 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 11.38%, while profit plummeted by 70.14%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs fell by 5.79% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 7.55% year-over-year. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the boost in profit margins despite the drop in overall revenue.

Bata India reported an operating income decrease of 13.67% from the previous quarter, yet it still marked a 42.91% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.04, reflecting an 18.91% decline compared to the same period last year.

From a stock performance perspective, Bata India has experienced a -2.66% return over the last week, a modest 0.38% return over the past six months, but a substantial -19.07% return year-to-date. This mixed performance could influence investor sentiment moving forward.

Currently, Bata India holds a market capitalization of 17176.42 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1724.25 and a low of 1269. As of November 5, 2024, out of 19 analysts monitoring the company, opinions are varied: 1 analyst rates it as a Strong Sell, 7 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 2 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of November 5, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts regarding Bata India's performance in the near future.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue837.14944.63-11.38%819.12+2.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.82120.81-5.79%105.83+7.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.2187.21+3.45%81.71+10.41%
Total Operating Expense752.76846.89-11.11%760.07-0.96%
Operating Income84.3897.74-13.67%59.05+42.91%
Net Income Before Taxes69.78217.12-67.86%46.1+51.34%
Net Income51.98174.06-70.14%33.99+52.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.045.19-22.1%4.98-18.91%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹51.98Cr
₹837.14Cr
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 11:58 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsBata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    149.85
    11:59 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.9 (1.97%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.45
    11:59 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -5.6 (-1.97%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    252.20
    11:59 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    826.60
    11:59 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.5 (0.3%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,331.50
    11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    11.85 (0.9%)
    More from 52 Week High

    PB Fintech share price

    1,609.25
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -103.5 (-6.04%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,114.00
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -246.1 (-5.64%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,701.55
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -95.2 (-5.3%)

    ABB India share price

    6,994.00
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    -368.35 (-5%)
    More from Top Losers

    Archean Chemical Industries share price

    682.25
    11:56 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    28.7 (4.39%)

    Jubilant Foodworks share price

    587.40
    11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    20.1 (3.54%)

    Eid Parry India share price

    809.25
    11:52 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    26.85 (3.43%)

    Redington India share price

    195.45
    11:55 AM | 5 NOV 2024
    6.45 (3.41%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,415.000.00
      Chennai
      80,421.000.00
      Delhi
      80,573.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,425.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.