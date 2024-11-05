Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Bata India Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 52.91% YOY

Livemint

Bata India Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.2% YoY & profit increased by 52.91% YoY

Bata India Q2 Results Live

Bata India Q2 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q2 results on November 4, 2024, showcasing a significant year-over-year profit increase of 52.91%. The company's topline also grew by 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. However, when compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a decline of 11.38%, while profit plummeted by 70.14%.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative costs fell by 5.79% quarter-over-quarter but rose by 7.55% year-over-year. This decline in expenses may have contributed to the boost in profit margins despite the drop in overall revenue.

Bata India reported an operating income decrease of 13.67% from the previous quarter, yet it still marked a 42.91% increase year-over-year. The earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 4.04, reflecting an 18.91% decline compared to the same period last year.

From a stock performance perspective, Bata India has experienced a -2.66% return over the last week, a modest 0.38% return over the past six months, but a substantial -19.07% return year-to-date. This mixed performance could influence investor sentiment moving forward.

Currently, Bata India holds a market capitalization of 17176.42 Crore, with a 52-week high of 1724.25 and a low of 1269. As of November 5, 2024, out of 19 analysts monitoring the company, opinions are varied: 1 analyst rates it as a Strong Sell, 7 as Sell, 7 as Hold, 2 as Buy, and 2 as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of November 5, 2024, is to Hold, indicating a cautious outlook among analysts regarding Bata India's performance in the near future.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue837.14944.63-11.38%819.12+2.2%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total113.82120.81-5.79%105.83+7.55%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.2187.21+3.45%81.71+10.41%
Total Operating Expense752.76846.89-11.11%760.07-0.96%
Operating Income84.3897.74-13.67%59.05+42.91%
Net Income Before Taxes69.78217.12-67.86%46.1+51.34%
Net Income51.98174.06-70.14%33.99+52.91%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.045.19-22.1%4.98-18.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹51.98Cr

Question : What is Q2 revenue?

Ans : ₹837.14Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.