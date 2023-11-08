Bata India Q2 Results: Net profit falls 38% to ₹339 crore, revenue down 1%

Bata India Q2 Results: Bata India announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 8, reporting a decline of 38 per cent in net profit at ₹339 crore, compared to ₹54.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹819 crore, registering a drop of 1.3 per cent, compared to ₹829.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the September quarter came in at ₹181.6 crore, registering a growth of 12.9 per cent, compared to ₹160.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Bata India announced this week that it will sell fashion footwear and accessories of Nine West, a US-based lifestyle brand, from its retail stores, as it has entered into a licensing and manufacturing partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

The partnership will further enhance Bata India's premium product portfolio and cater to the demands of consumers seeking trend-right fashion, said a joint statement.

The board of the company has "approved licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group for their world-renowned lifestyle brand Nine West," informed Bata in a regulatory update.

"Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories across India through its stores," the filing said.

Authentic Brands Group owns Nine West brand, which is known for its on-trend fashion designs. It had acquired Nine West's US business after the brand filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Nine West boasts a global presence across more than 40 countries, catering to the diverse tastes of modern consumers.

