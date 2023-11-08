Bata India Q2 Results: Net profit falls 38% to ₹339 crore, revenue down 1%
Bata India Q2 Results: The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at ₹819 crore, registering a drop of 1.3 per cent, compared to ₹829.7 crore in the year-ago period.
Bata India Q2 Results: Bata India announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 8, reporting a decline of 38 per cent in net profit at ₹339 crore, compared to ₹54.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message