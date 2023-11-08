Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q2 Results: Net profit falls 38% to 339 crore, revenue down 1%

Bata India Q2 Results: Net profit falls 38% to 339 crore, revenue down 1%

Nikita Prasad

A pedestrian walks past a Bata India Ltd. shoe store in Raghunath Market at night in Jammu, Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Bata India Q2 Results: Bata India announced its July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24) on Wednesday, November 8, reporting a decline of 38 per cent in net profit at 339 crore, compared to 54.8 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the second quarter of current fiscal stood at 819 crore, registering a drop of 1.3 per cent, compared to 829.7 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operating front, the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the September quarter came in at 181.6 crore, registering a growth of 12.9 per cent, compared to 160.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, Bata India announced this week that it will sell fashion footwear and accessories of Nine West, a US-based lifestyle brand, from its retail stores, as it has entered into a licensing and manufacturing partnership with Authentic Brands Group.

The partnership will further enhance Bata India's premium product portfolio and cater to the demands of consumers seeking trend-right fashion, said a joint statement.

The board of the company has "approved licensing and manufacturing deal with Authentic Brands Group for their world-renowned lifestyle brand Nine West," informed Bata in a regulatory update.

"Under the arrangement, Bata India will have rights to manufacture, market and distribute Nine West shoes and accessories across India through its stores," the filing said.

Authentic Brands Group owns Nine West brand, which is known for its on-trend fashion designs. It had acquired Nine West's US business after the brand filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Nine West boasts a global presence across more than 40 countries, catering to the diverse tastes of modern consumers.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 05:38 PM IST
