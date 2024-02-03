Bata India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.31% YoY

Bata India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.36% & the profit decreased by 30.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 70.56%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.92% q-o-q & increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.34% q-o-q & decreased by 26.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -16.55% return in the last 6 months, and -11.64% YTD return.

Currently, Bata India has a market cap of ₹18754.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1381.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bata India Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 903.47 819.12 +10.3% 900.21 +0.36% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 102.74 105.83 -2.92% 100.69 +2.03% Depreciation/ Amortization 85.99 81.71 +5.25% 75.36 +14.1% Total Operating Expense 807.02 760.07 +6.18% 769.47 +4.88% Operating Income 96.45 59.05 +63.34% 130.74 -26.23% Net Income Before Taxes 78.03 46.1 +69.26% 109.76 -28.9% Net Income 57.98 33.99 +70.56% 83.19 -30.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.51 4.98 -9.47% 5.58 -19.17%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹57.98Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹903.47Cr

