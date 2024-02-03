Bata India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.31% YoY

Bata India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.36% & the profit decreased by 30.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 70.56%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.92% q-o-q & increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 63.34% q-o-q & decreased by 26.23% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.51 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.
Bata India has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -16.55% return in the last 6 months, and -11.64% YTD return.
Currently, Bata India has a market cap of ₹18754.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1381.05 respectively.
As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.
Bata India Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|903.47
|819.12
|+10.3%
|900.21
|+0.36%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|102.74
|105.83
|-2.92%
|100.69
|+2.03%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|85.99
|81.71
|+5.25%
|75.36
|+14.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|807.02
|760.07
|+6.18%
|769.47
|+4.88%
|Operating Income
|96.45
|59.05
|+63.34%
|130.74
|-26.23%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|78.03
|46.1
|+69.26%
|109.76
|-28.9%
|Net Income
|57.98
|33.99
|+70.56%
|83.19
|-30.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.51
|4.98
|-9.47%
|5.58
|-19.17%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹57.98Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹903.47Cr
