Bata India Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Falls by 30.31% YoY

Livemint

Bata India Q3 FY24 Results Live

Bata India declared their Q3 FY24 results on 01 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 0.36% & the profit decreased by 30.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 10.3% and the profit increased by 70.56%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.92% q-o-q & increased by 2.03% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 63.34% q-o-q & decreased by 26.23% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.51 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 19.17% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered -0.5% return in the last 1 week, -16.55% return in the last 6 months, and -11.64% YTD return.

Currently, Bata India has a market cap of 18754.1 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1771.45 & 1381.05 respectively.

As of 03 Feb, 2024, out of 16 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 03 Feb, 2024, was to Buy.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue903.47819.12+10.3%900.21+0.36%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total102.74105.83-2.92%100.69+2.03%
Depreciation/ Amortization85.9981.71+5.25%75.36+14.1%
Total Operating Expense807.02760.07+6.18%769.47+4.88%
Operating Income96.4559.05+63.34%130.74-26.23%
Net Income Before Taxes78.0346.1+69.26%109.76-28.9%
Net Income57.9833.99+70.56%83.19-30.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.514.98-9.47%5.58-19.17%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹57.98Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹903.47Cr

