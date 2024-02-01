Bata India Q3 Results: Net profit drops 30% to ₹58 crore on muted demand, revenue up marginally
Bata India Q3 Results: Bata India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a drop of 30 per cent in standalone net profit at ₹58 crore, compared to ₹83 crore in the year-ago period. The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to ₹903.4 crore, compared to ₹900 crore in the corresponding period last year.