Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q3 Results: Net profit drops 30% to 58 crore on muted demand, revenue up marginally

Bata India Q3 Results: Net profit drops 30% to 58 crore on muted demand, revenue up marginally

Nikita Prasad

  • Bata India Q3 Results: The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to 903.4 crore, compared to 900 crore in the corresponding period last year.

A pedestrian walks past a Bata India Ltd. shoe store in Raghunath Market at night in Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, C. Venkat Nageswar said. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Bata India Q3 Results: Bata India announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q3FY24), reporting a drop of 30 per cent in standalone net profit at 58 crore, compared to 83 crore in the year-ago period. The footwear retail company's revenue from operations in the third quarter of current fiscal rose marginally by 0.4 per cent to 903.4 crore, compared to 900 crore in the corresponding period last year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
