Bata India Q4 net jumps over two-fold to 63 cr; net sales up 13 pc to 665 cr

Shoemaker Bata India Ltd on Wednesday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at ₹62.96 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022, helped by robust sales. The company had posted a net profit of ₹29.47 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Bata India said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations increased 12.77 percent to ₹665.24 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹589.90 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}