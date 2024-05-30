Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Bata India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.86% YOY

Bata India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.86% YOY

Livemint

Bata India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.48% YoY & profit decreased by 2.86% YoY

Bata India Q4 Results Live

Bata India Q4 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 2.86% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.69% and the profit increased by 9.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.61% q-o-q & decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 4.95 for Q4 which decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered 0.55% return in the last 1 week, -14.82% return in the last 6 months and -16.8% YTD return.

Currently, Bata India has a market cap of 17659.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1771.45 & 1294 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Bata India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue797.87903.47-11.69%778.59+2.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total106.61102.74+3.77%103.93+2.58%
Depreciation/ Amortization90.2985.99+5%76.52+18.01%
Total Operating Expense705.87807.02-12.53%673.02+4.88%
Operating Income9296.45-4.61%105.57-12.85%
Net Income Before Taxes82.9378.03+6.27%88.2-5.97%
Net Income63.6557.98+9.78%65.52-2.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS4.954.51+9.76%5.1-2.98%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹63.65Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹797.87Cr

