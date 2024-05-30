Bata India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.86% YOY

Bata India Q4 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 2.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.69% and the profit increased by 9.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.61% q-o-q & decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹4.95 for Q4 which decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.

Bata India has delivered 0.55% return in the last 1 week, -14.82% return in the last 6 months and -16.8% YTD return.

Currently, Bata India has a market cap of ₹17659.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1294 respectively.

As of 30 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Bata India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 797.87 903.47 -11.69% 778.59 +2.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 106.61 102.74 +3.77% 103.93 +2.58% Depreciation/ Amortization 90.29 85.99 +5% 76.52 +18.01% Total Operating Expense 705.87 807.02 -12.53% 673.02 +4.88% Operating Income 92 96.45 -4.61% 105.57 -12.85% Net Income Before Taxes 82.93 78.03 +6.27% 88.2 -5.97% Net Income 63.65 57.98 +9.78% 65.52 -2.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 4.95 4.51 +9.76% 5.1 -2.98%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹63.65Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹797.87Cr

