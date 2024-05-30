Bata India Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.86% YOY

Bata India Q4 Results Live : Bata India declared their Q4 results on 29 May, 2024. The topline increased by 2.48% & the profit decreased by 2.86% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.69% and the profit increased by 9.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.77% q-o-q & increased by 2.58% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.61% q-o-q & decreased by 12.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹4.95 for Q4 which decreased by 2.98% Y-o-Y.
Bata India has delivered 0.55% return in the last 1 week, -14.82% return in the last 6 months and -16.8% YTD return.
Currently, Bata India has a market cap of ₹17659.04 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1771.45 & ₹1294 respectively.
As of 30 May, 2024, out of 18 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Hold rating, 6 analysts have given Buy rating &3 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 30 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Bata India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|797.87
|903.47
|-11.69%
|778.59
|+2.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|106.61
|102.74
|+3.77%
|103.93
|+2.58%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|90.29
|85.99
|+5%
|76.52
|+18.01%
|Total Operating Expense
|705.87
|807.02
|-12.53%
|673.02
|+4.88%
|Operating Income
|92
|96.45
|-4.61%
|105.57
|-12.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|82.93
|78.03
|+6.27%
|88.2
|-5.97%
|Net Income
|63.65
|57.98
|+9.78%
|65.52
|-2.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|4.95
|4.51
|+9.76%
|5.1
|-2.98%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹63.65Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹797.87Cr
