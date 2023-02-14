Bata posts 15% YoY growth in Q3 PAT to ₹83.11 crore
- Overall, Bata's Q3 showcased momentum behind the strategic levers driving strong portfolio evolution, strong footprint expansion across touchpoints coupled with improving cost efficiencies, helping drive revenue growth and increased margins despite significant inflationary pressure.
Footwear manufacturer, Bata India posted a 14.86% growth in net profit to ₹83.11 crore in December 2022 quarter compared to ₹72.36 crore in the same period a year ago. Bata garnered an operating profit of ₹102.1 crore, rising by 22% year-on-year. Bata said that it is stepping ahead positively driven through portfolio premiumization and expansion.
