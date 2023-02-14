Bata posts 15% YoY growth in Q3 PAT to 83.11 crore

Gunjan Shah, MD and CEO - Bata India said, "Continuous focus on refreshing product portfolio with our strategy of casualization and offering premium fashionable products reflected in overall ASP growth and expansion in share of our premium category brands like Hush Puppies, Marie Claire, Red Label, etc., that was backed by festivity and wedding season in the quarter. We also saw encouraging demand for our comfort and casual wear ranges of Bata Comfit, Floatz, etc. The quarter also marks highest ever addition of Franchise stores with total footprint crossing the 2000+ milestone for the 1st time."